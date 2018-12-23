Indonesia tsunami: At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after destructive tidal waves hit coastal areas

By: | Updated: December 23, 2018 6:17 AM

Government officials say that at least 20 people were killed after a tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, the BBC reports.

Indonesia, Indonesia tsunami, tsunami hits Indonesia, Sunda Strait, Krakatoa volcano, Krakatoa volcano erupted, undersea landslides, Java Sea, Indian Ocean, world newsThe agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides from a volcanic island killed at least 20 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, the government reported. Another 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings damaged Saturday night, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The Meteorology and Geophysics agency in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.“I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (meters) inland,” Øystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook. He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him.

“Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully.” The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car. In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo. .

