Indonesia tsunami 2018: Why tragedy struck without a warning

Tsunami was triggered following landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted in Sunda Strait. (Twitter)

As many as 280 people have lost their lives and over 1,000 people have been were injured when a tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday. According to officials, the tsunami was triggered following landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted in Sunda Strait, that lies between the islands of Java and Sumatra, connecting the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

One question that has captured the minds of many is why there was no sign of warning and a sudden event destroyed the area. A band was playing, people were partying as the year is coming to end, showing that citizens were completely unaware of any impending calamity.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency confirmed the collapse of part of Anak Krakatau, which caused a tsunami 2-3 metres (6-10 feet) high. At least 1,000 people were injured and nearly 12,000 coastal residents forcibly evacuated to higher ground, with a high-tide warning extended to Wednesday.

volcano-triggered tsunamis are relatively rare, caused by the sudden displacement of water or slope failure. (AP photo)

Why no warning?

Anak Krakatau volcano is believed to have erupted underwater which may have caused an undersea landslide, triggering the powerful killer waves. Experts won’t know the exact cause of the tsunami until sonar monitoring can be undertaken, but it’s too dangerous to do that at the moment. According to a report by The Guardian, University of Melbourne associate professor David Kennedy said the work can be done by relatively small, 10-metre vessels using multi-beam sonars which, according to Kennedy, are basically a more powerful version of a ‘fish finder’.

Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait, emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive eruption in 1883 had killed at least 36,000 people and reportedly had affected global weather patterns for years.

The tsunamis caused by earthquakes can have a warning trigger as it can be understood that if the Earth is shaking, then there is a possibility of movement in the oceans. However, it is much trickier and difficult to anticipate tsunamis from volcanic eruptions, as with the case of Indonesia this time. “There’s usually a big drawdown in the water below low tide levels, so you if you’re on the coast you’ve got a matter of minutes to get to high ground,” Kennedy told The Guardian. He added that if a buoy network had been in place around Krakatau, a one-to-two minute warning of a pending wave was the most anyone could expect.



It is much trickier and difficult to anticipate tsunamis from volcanic eruptions. (Reuters photo)

According to the International Tsunami Information Centre, volcano-triggered tsunamis are relatively rare, caused by the sudden displacement of water or slope failure. Unlike those caused by earthquakes, which trigger alert systems, these tsunamis give authorities little time to warn residents of the impending threat.

According to geological agency Indonesia, Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of metres into the air. Meanwhile, sixty-four hectares (0.64 square km) of the southwest side of the volcano had collapsed. Meanwhile, rescuers battled heavy rains on Monday to search for survivors, with experts warning the devastated region could be slammed by more tidal waves. The disaster agency said casualty figures were set to rise as it issued the fresh death toll up from a previous 222 and said more than 50 people were still missing. Moreover, rescuers are using diggers and other heavy equipment to haul debris from the stricken area around the Sunda Strait.

However, the death toll may rise considering the impact of the tragedy, with officials accepting that the number of victims, as well as the damage, will continue to rise.

The vast archipelago (group of islands) nation is one of the most disaster-prone nations on the planet due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where the tectonic plates collide. In September, in the city of Palu on Sulawesi island a quake and tsunami killed thousands of people.

In December 2004, a series of huge waves triggered by a powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean had killed about 2,28,000 people in 14 countries, mostly in Indonesia. However, experts say that tsunamis caused by volcanic activity like this are less frequent.