Indonesia earthquake: Death toll mounts to 98

Foreign tourists sleep on the floor as they are stranded at Lombok International Airport following an earthquake in Praya, Lombok. (AP Photo)

The death toll in Sunday’s earthquake that jolted two islands of Indonesia has increased to 98.

The islands hit by the earthquake are popular tourist locations, including Bali and Lombok.

CNN quoted the head of Indonesia’s disaster management department, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, as stating that the majority of those killed in the quake were hit by falling debris from collapsing buildings.

He further said that around 2000 people have been displaced following the destruction caused by the calamity.

The tourists have been moved from the quake-affected islands and rescue operations are underway.

It is to be noted that the Lombok airport will be operating around the clock and the flight schedule has been increased for easy evacuation and safety of tourists.

The quake, which was 31 kilometers (19 miles) deep and near Loloan on the north end of Lombok, also triggered a brief tsunami warning.

The tremor was also felt on Bali to the west.

Most of the victims died in northern Lombok, informed Haji Rum, head of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency.

Search and rescue operation is underway.