IndiGo will temporarily suspend flights to six international destinations from July as the airline plans to reshape part of its overseas network to match demand and manage costs. The move comes at a time when airlines continue to face higher operating expenses and restrictions on certain international flight paths.

India’s largest airline said it will halt services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai from July 1. Flights to Siem Reap will stop from July 3. The suspension will remain in place until September 30, although the airline has left the door open for an earlier return if market conditions improve, reported Reuters.

The carrier said that the decision forms part of a network optimisation exercise rather than a major pullback from international markets. IndiGo will continue to operate over 1,800 international flights every week across its network despite the temporary route suspensions.

Why has IndiGo suspended these international routes?

The airline said it took the decision to better align capacity with current travel demand while maintaining operational efficiency. It also aims to protect network reliability and service stability during a period of elevated costs and ongoing international airspace restrictions.

ALSO READ American Airlines suspends six routes as Iran-linked fuel price surge hits costs

Airlines across the world have faced longer flight times on some routes due to airspace limitations. These disruptions have increased fuel consumption and operating expenses, making certain services less viable. However, IndiGo chose to temporarily suspend selected routes and focus resources on markets where demand remains stronger, reported Reuters.

The airline described the changes as a measured adjustment to its network. It said that the suspensions are temporary and do not signal a broader reduction in its international ambitions.

Customers affected by the route closures will receive advance communication from the airline. IndiGo also said bookings for all six destinations will reopen from October 1, 2026. Passengers planning travel to these destinations have been advised to monitor schedule updates and booking availability before finalising their plans.

Manchester suspension

In a separate move, IndiGo will discontinue its direct services to Manchester in the United Kingdom from August 31. The route began operations in July 2025 and marked an important step in the airline’s long-haul international expansion plans.

At present, IndiGo operates three weekly flights between Delhi and Manchester and four weekly flights between Mumbai and Manchester. The suspension will temporarily end the airline’s direct connection between the British city and India.

The airline said the decision was taken to continue international airspace constraints that have significantly increased flight durations, along with a difficult cost environment. These challenges have affected the economics of long-haul operations and influenced the carrier’s decision to withdraw from the route for now.