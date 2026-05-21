Indian students and workers emerged as the largest group of foreign nationals leaving the UK last year, as Britain recorded a sharp drop in net migration due to tightening immigration policies and growing political pressure over border control.

Fresh data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday showed net migration fell to 171,000 in 2025, almost half of the 331,000 recorded the previous year. This marks one of the steepest declines in recent years and an 82% fall from the post-pandemic peak of 944,000 in the year ending March 2023.

Among those departing the country, Indians topped the list. Around 51,000 Indians who had originally arrived for study purposes left the UK, alongside 21,000 who had moved for work and another 3,000 under other unspecified categories. Chinese nationals followed closely, with around 46,000 students and workers leaving Britain.

Ukrainians accounted for 18,000 departures, however Pakistanis and Nigerians each recorded about 19,000 exits, completing the top five nationalities contributing to the outflow.

Labour government claims ‘real progress’ on migration

The sharp fall in migration is being projected by the Labour government as evidence that stricter immigration measures are beginning to work.

“We will always welcome those who contribute to this country and wish to build a better life here. But we must restore order and control to our borders. As these statistics show, real progress has been made, but there is still work to do.”

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also hailed the decline in net migration numbers. “Net migration is now at 1,71,000, down from a high of 9,44,000 under the Conservatives. This government is restoring order and control to our borders,” said Mahmood.

The Labour administration has announced a series of immigration reforms aimed at reducing lower-skilled migration while favouring highly skilled and high-income workers. Mahmood’s proposals would make it tougher for low-income migrants to secure permanent residency or citizenship, while also introducing time-limited refugee protections intended to encourage asylum seekers to return home once conditions improve in their countries.

Political pressure mounts as Reform UK gains ground

Immigration has become one of the most politically charged issues in Britain, overtaking even the economy as the top voter concern for a period last year. The rise of Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party has increased pressure on Labour to appear tougher on border control.

Reform UK has consistently topped national opinion polls over the past year and made major gains in recent local elections by capitalising on public anger over pressure on housing, healthcare and other public services linked to high migration levels.

The issue has also deepened divisions within Labour itself. Mahmood’s tougher stance on migration has become a key fault line in the growing debate over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership after the party’s poor local election performance.

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester and a possible leadership contender, is reportedly supportive of Mahmood’s immigration plans.

Meanwhile, the opposition Conservatives argued Labour’s measures still do not go far enough. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the Conservatives would push for a legally binding annual immigration cap allowing only “a small number of highly skilled migrants and no low-skilled migration at all.”

Economic concerns over falling migration

While the political response to lower migration has largely been positive, economists and migration experts warned that the decline could create challenges for Britain’s economy.

The Office for Budget Responsibility and several researchers have cautioned that tighter migration controls may weaken economic growth by reducing labour supply across key sectors.

“Migration is down now, but the economic impacts depend more on who is — or is no longer — migrating than how many,” said Ben Brindle, a researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford to Bloomberg.

The ONS figures showed the decline was driven largely by a sharp fall in overseas workers entering Britain. Only 146,000 non-EU nationals came to the UK for work last year, marking a 47% annual drop.

Home Office data also revealed that work visas issued during the year ending March 2025 fell 17% to 253,000. At the same time, applications for British citizenship surged to a record high of more than 300,000 last year as increasing numbers of non-EU migrants became eligible to apply for permanent status.

Applications from US citizens rose sharply as well, increasing from 6,966 the previous year to 9,645. “One potential reason is the heavy publicity around government and opposition plans to restrict permanent status and citizenship,” said Nuni Jorgensen, a researcher at the Migration Observatory to Bloomberg.

Asylum backlog eases as Channel crossings remain under focus

Illegal migration across the English Channel continues to dominate public debate in Britain, especially the arrival of asylum seekers in small boats. Home Office figures released alongside the migration data showed asylum claims declined in the year ending March, while the government also made progress in clearing application backlogs. The number of asylum seekers awaiting an initial decision fell by 55% compared to a year earlier.

Even so, migration is expected to remain one of the defining political issues in the UK ahead of the next general election, with both Labour and the Conservatives under mounting pressure to convince voters they can bring immigration under control without damaging the economy.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.