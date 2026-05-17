An Indian worker was killed and three others were injured after a drone strike hit Russia’s Moscow Oblast on Sunday, according to the Embassy of India in Russia. The embassy said its officials visited the attack site and later met the injured workers at a hospital. The victims’ identities have not yet been made public.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” the Indian embassy said in a statement posted on X. Russian authorities have not yet released further details about the Indian victims or the exact location where the workers were present during the strike.

One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital.



The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) May 17, 2026

The incident took place during one of the largest drone attacks launched by Ukraine against Russia in recent months. Overnight attacks triggered explosions, air raid sirens, and falling debris across parts of Moscow and nearby regions.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, air defence systems intercepted more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones across the country within 24 hours.

Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence systems shot down at least 81 drones headed toward Moscow overnight.

Russian officials said the strikes damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in several areas around the capital.

Authorities said at least four people died in the attacks, reported India Today. Three deaths were reported in the Moscow region, while another person died in Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border.

What happened during Moscow drone attack?

According to Andrei Vorobyov, a woman died after drone debris hit a residential building in Khimki, located north of Moscow, reported India Today. Two other men were killed in the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district, Russian authorities said.

Several people also suffered injuries during the strikes. Some of the wounded were reportedly located near Moscow’s oil refinery. However, Russian officials said the refinery itself remained operational and did not suffer major damage.

Videos shared on social media showed smoke rising from several areas while emergency crews worked to contain fires caused by the attacks. The large-scale assault came days after Russia carried out one of its heaviest aerial attacks on Kyiv since the war began more than four years ago.

Ukraine had earlier warned of retaliation following the Russian bombardment.

Ukraine-Russia conflict

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video on X showing smoke and emergency operations after the strikes. “Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president also claimed that Kyiv managed to strike targets located more than 500 kilometres inside Russian territory despite Russia’s heavy air defence network.

Russia strongly condemned the attacks. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the strikes as a “mass terrorist attack”.

Since the war started, both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly denied deliberately targeting civilians. However, residential areas and civilian infrastructure on both sides have faced repeated attacks during the conflict.

The Indian embassy has not yet announced when the body of the deceased worker will be brought back to India.