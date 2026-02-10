At a time when a recent knife attack injured four Indian students in Russia, updated data from the external affairs ministry has raised concern about student safety in the country. According to the MEA data cited by Times of India, more than half of all complaints of exploitation and racial discrimination filed by Indian students worldwide have come from Russia alone.

Indian students across 196 countries reported around 350 cases of exploitation, harassment and racial discrimination in 2025. Out of these, over 200 complaints were from Russia, making it the biggest hotspot for such cases, as per the data accessed by The Times of India.

Russia emerges as a major hotspot for complaints by Indian Students

What has alarmed authorities and student groups is the dramatic rise in complaints over the last three years. In 2023, Indian students filed 68 complaints. The number rose to 78 in 2024, before jumping to 201 in 2025.

ALSO READ India has to focus on monetising FTAs

Most Indian medical students studying in Russia come from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Russia continues to attract students because of lower fees and easier admissions, especially for medical courses. But the growing number of complaints has sparked concerns about safety and treatment.

Fear keeps many cases unreported

Students studying in Russia told The Times of India that discrimination is common and often comes from students of other nationalities. Some even alleged mental harassment by universities, including threats of expulsion for small mistakes. Many students said they do not report incidents officially because they fear retaliation, visa problems or being expelled.

Members of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) associations said racial profiling, verbal abuse and lack of support are common these days. “Complaints are rarely taken seriously. Students suffer in silence as universities often sideline them,” D Kaushal, coordinator of All FMGs, told TOI.

ALSO READ India remains firm on multiple oil sources

He also claimed that while Russian rules allow universities to admit around 200 foreign students, some institutions admit more than 1,200. Later, students are expelled, sometimes even in their sixth year, which violates regulations. “Such expulsions leave students in severe financial and psychological distress,” he said.

Students turning away from Russia

Because of the worsening situation, FMGs say many Indian students are now choosing countries like Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan instead.

“The number of Indian students choosing Russia has declined significantly, by at least 50%, in recent years due to these issues,” said Manoj Kumar, president of the FMGs Association of India. He added that interest in studying medicine in Russia has dropped further since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.

Responding to a recent Lok Sabha question on Indians facing exploitation and racial discrimination abroad, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said Indian missions overseas are actively involved in student welfare.

“Dedicated officers have been posted in Indian missions and posts overseas to handle education and student welfare-related matters,” he said.

“Our missions maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled abroad and brief them on challenges and threats, if any,” he added