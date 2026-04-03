The United Arab Emirates has intensified enforcement of its cybercrime laws in the wake of the ongoing Iran conflict. The law enforcement authorities in the UAE have been detaining individuals for filming or sharing content related to missile and drone activity, even in private conversations.

What initially began as cautionary advisories has evolved into a broad security crackdown. According to a UK-based advocacy group called ‘Detained in Dubai’, arrests now span residents, tourists and expatriate workers across multiple nationalities. The organisation estimates that over 100 people are currently in detention, with unofficial figures potentially far higher.

One of the cases drawing attention involves an Indian postgraduate student in Dubai, who has reportedly been held for three weeks. The student had shared images of a burning skyline with family members in India. “He is being treated like a serious criminal,” said Radha Stirling, CEO of the NGO, noting that the case has been escalated to Abu Dhabi authorities.

Detentions not limited to residents

Rights groups said a growing number of such cases are being handled under national security provisions, which carry stricter penalties and may limit access to legal safeguards.

The detentions are not limited to residents. A British man in his 60s has reportedly been charged alongside 20 others over footage linked to missile incidents. In another case, Canadian, Russian and German nationals were arrested after sending photos of a drone strike at their residence to relatives, reportedly to confirm their safety.

French nationals have also been affected. A 20-year-old resident was detained for sharing a video with his parents, while several others faced similar charges. Some have been granted bail or allowed to leave the country, the NGO claimed.

In a separate incident, a British airline employee was detained at Dubai airport after sharing a photo with colleagues to check safety conditions at the terminal.

The widening scope of these actions has raised concerns among legal observers and advocacy groups, who warn that routine communication is increasingly being treated as a security offence. As regional tensions persist, the crackdown is casting a shadow over expatriate communities and travellers navigating the Gulf during a period of heightened uncertainty.