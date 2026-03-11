A series of violent attacks have left several Indian-origin shopkeepers and restaurant owners in UK’s Wembley shaken, after groups of masked men vandalised their businesses in recent days, according to a Times of India report. Many locals have said that the alleged attacks appear organised and seem to be targeting specific shops.

These incidents come shortly after a separate clash last week in Harrow, where a group reportedly attacked people celebrating Holi.

Manek Chowk restaurant attacked twice in a week

The report added that one of the worst-hit places was Manek Chowk, an Indian restaurant on Ealing Road, which was attacked twice in just a few days – first on March 5 and then again on March 7.

Videos circulating online and locally show a group of men wearing masks and long robes entering the restaurant and creating chaos. Furniture was overturned and crockery and food were scattered across the floor. In another clip, the restaurant appears badly damaged, with tables and chairs lying upside down.

Local shopkeepers narrate what happened

Another Indian shop owner who witnessed the violence told TOI reporter that the trouble began last Wednesday at a nearby shopping area called Traders Wembley. According to him, three men from Daman and Diu were attacked in a toilet area and were left injured. It was alleged that a group of young Somali men was responsible.

Soon after, the same group allegedly moved towards the Manek Chowk restaurant. The witness said around 15–20 men approached the place from the mosque side. While they were attacking the restaurant, another group of about 10 to 12 young men reportedly got off a bus and joined them.

The attackers did not speak to anyone and immediately began smashing furniture, damaging the cash counters, and breaking lights. When an Indian man tried to stop them, he was hit with a bottle. The shopkeeper added that similar attacks usually take place after 8 pm and seem to happen without any clear reason.

Grocery store also targeted

Another video recorded on March 6 showed a group of masked men outside Panesar Food and Wine on Harrow Road in Wembley, the TOI report added. The footage shows them pulling fruit and vegetable boxes from outside the shop, throwing them on the ground and stamping on them.

A local resident said the attackers appear to destroy the shops, record videos of the damage, and then leave quickly. Some people in the area suspect the gang may even be getting paid to carry out these acts.

What are the authorities saying?

In both incidents, locals said the gang had already escaped by the time police reached the scene. The damage to the shops is believed to be worth thousands of pounds.

The violence did not stop there. On Monday night, a man of Gujarati origin was stabbed on Ealing Road and had to be taken to the hospital’s emergency department.

A spokesperson from Brent Council strongly condemned the incidents, saying intimidation or violence against local businesses will not be tolerated in the borough.

The council has urged anyone with information or video evidence of the attacks to contact the police immediately so those responsible can be identified and held accountable.

MP Bob Blackman puts spotlight on Harrow attack

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Bob Blackman raised concerns in Parliament earlier this week about the Holi celebration attack in Harrow. He said a group linked to the Central Mosque had disrupted the festival gathering and tried to assault people attending the event. He said that around 20 attackers were involved and only one arrest was made, raising questions about the police response.