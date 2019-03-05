Indian-origin woman dentist missing in Australia

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 10:33 PM

Preethi Reddy was last seen on CCTV waiting in line at McDonald's in George Street about 2.15am on Sunday.

australia, nsw policeThe NSW police said they were appealing for information in relation to her whereabouts.

A 32-year-old Indian-origin woman dentist has been missing from Sydney’s busiest area, prompting police to launch a search operation, according to a media report.

Preethi Reddy was last seen on CCTV waiting in line at McDonald’s in George Street about 2.15am on Sunday.

A New South Wales (NSW) Police spokeswoman described Reddy’s disappearance as “out of character” and said there were serious concerns of her welfare.

Her work colleagues said they were “terrified” and had been unable to sleep since her disappearance.

“It’s devastating, and this is completely out of character,” dental assistant Chelsea Holmes of Glenbrook Dental Surgery was quoted as saying by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We got a call on Monday asking if she had turned up to work … and now we are just hoping and none of us have been able to sleep.

“I spoke to her last Thursday and it was ‘see you next week’ and completely normal,” she said adding “Now I am just praying she will be found,” Holmes said.

The NSW police said they were appealing for information in relation to her whereabouts.

Reddy attended a dental convention at St Leonards at the weekend, and last spoke with her family about 11am on Sunday, saying she planned to head home after having a late breakfast in Sydney, according to the police.

She was reported missing to Nepean Police Area Command later that night after she failed to arrive home, police added.

She was captured on CCTV inside the restaurant and appeared to leave alone a short time later.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Indian-origin woman dentist missing in Australia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition