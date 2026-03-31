An Indian-origin Uber Eats delivery driver has been jailed after raping a woman he had delivered food to earlier the same day in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Jitendrakumar Prajapati, 47, sexually assaulted the victim when he delivered her lunch on January 14. During the visit, he struck an informal conversation with the victim and told her he had recently moved to the area and did not know anyone. He asked for help with finding work and sorting out his visa, and requested her Instagram details. The two later exchanged phone numbers.

A few hours later, at around 5 pm, Prajapati returned to the woman’s home. They spoke briefly again before he made sexual advances and raped her. After leaving, he sent the victim a message saying, “Hey I am sorry.” He then changed his WhatsApp username and turned on disappearing messages. The victim confronted him through messages, accusing him of rape. Prajapati responded with apologies and begged her not to go to the police.

The woman reported the crime immediately. Police were able to quickly identify the vehicle used for the earlier delivery, and Prajapati was arrested the same day, within hours of the complaint. He was initially arrested on suspicion of rape and non-fatal strangulation, though the latter charge was later dropped in court.

Court sentencing and deportation order

Prajapati appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on March 27. He was sentenced to five years in prison, which was reduced to three years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to rape. He also received an 18-month sentence for sexual assault, to run at the same time, and was given a deportation order.

Police praise victim’s courage

“Bringing this offender to justice was made possible by the extraordinary courage shown by the victim in coming forward at the earliest opportunity. Her trust in us allowed our officers to begin swift and focused inquiries, which led to the suspect being located within hours. Her bravery has been vital in ensuring he is now held to account. We hope this outcome offers her some sense of reassurance as she moves forward on her own terms,” Detective Constable Jessica McKiernan, who investigated the case said in a press statement.

Lincolnshire Police also clarified their role in the justice system, stating: “Lincolnshire Police are not responsible for sentencing. Policing is part of a broader criminal justice system, and its role is to protect the public, enforce the law, investigate crimes, gather evidence, arrest and detain suspected offenders. Police forces help build case files for court and may be involved in the court process, but do not lead on the sentences convicted offenders receive, where they go to prison, or when they are released.”