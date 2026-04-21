An Indian-origin migration agent has been banned in Australia for a period of five years following an investigation into her conduct, which revealed multiple violations and failure to act in accordance with the law.

Among the several red flags raised against her by the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs, the woman responsible for bringing thousands of immigrants into the country has also been held accountable for providing false information on visa applications.

The Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) announced late last month that Vaneet Kaur Chadha’s registration was being cancelled after she breached her obligations under several official clauses. As of March 25, 2026, the Indian-origin migration (who was allocated the Migration Agent Registration Number (MARN) 1686379) registration stands cancelled.

Here’s what the Australian Government’s investigation into Chadha revealed.

Why was the Indian-origin migration agent banned in Australia?

Issuing an official ‘Summary of Decision’ about the sanctioned agent, the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) declared that Chadha was “not a person of integrity… not a fit and proper person to give immigration assistance.” In accordance with the law, she will not be allowed to be re-registered within five years of the registration’s cancellation.

The Authority’s investigation discovered that Chadha failed to act in accordance with the law, in addition to failing to deal with her clients “competently” and “fairly.” OMARA also called her out over her failure to “maintain the reputation and integrity of the migration advice profession.” The probe in question sought client files and documents from Chadha under Section 308 of the Migration Act.

Although she claimed to have cooperated with the concerned authorities, OMARA subsequently found that Chadha had failed to declare the immigration assistance she provided to the client to the Department. Moreover, the Australian Government was flagged for providing false and misleading information to the officials, while also not responding to the Authority’s requests in their entirety.

The official document especially foregrounds that Chadha relied on making false and misleading statements to support visa applications. She is also being held accountable for engaging in misleading advertising on the internet. Having failed in her duties relating to work or services, she didn’t provide proper supervision of her staff and facilitated a member of her business to hand out unlawful immigration assistance, according to the official OMARA document.

What do we know about Vaneet Kaur Chadha?

Having worked at Sydney-based Royal Migration & Education Consultants, Chadha was first registered as a migration agent in 2016. Several videos on the social media accounts of the migration agent’s former employer, which still feature her, have come to the forefront since the OMARA issued the official announcement of her registration cancellation.

“With years of legal experience in migration matters, and being a migrant myself, I understand how overwhelming the migration journey could be,” she is heard speaking in one such video from 2025, according to the Australian news website Noticer.

In a different one, she directly addressed Indian applicants and warned them about how artificial intelligence can detect fake documents. “Stay truthful and avoid future complications. Your integrity matters,” she says.