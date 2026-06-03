An Indian national was killed and several others were injured after Iranian missiles and drones struck civilian facilities in Kuwait, including Kuwait International Airport, on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait confirmed the death and said it was working closely with local authorities to support the victim’s family and those injured in the attack.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.” The embassy did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

India condemns attack on civilian infrastructure

India strongly condemned the strike on Kuwait International Airport, saying civilians and civilian infrastructure should never be targeted during conflicts.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks.”

Airport damaged, dozens injured

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said Iranian missiles and drones targeted several civilian locations, including the country’s main international airport and diplomatic missions. While the ministry confirmed damage to diplomatic facilities, it did not specify which missions were affected.

According to Kuwait’s state news agency, the early morning attack caused significant damage to Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, disrupted air traffic and injured multiple people. Flights were temporarily suspended and diverted while authorities carried out safety checks.

The Kuwait Health Ministry said at least 63 people were injured, including airport workers and passengers. Officials said one person was killed in the attack while several others suffered injuries.

Flight operations resume after disruption

Following the strike, airport authorities suspended operations and diverted flights as emergency teams assessed the damage. Kuwait Airways later announced that several services would be rescheduled.

Civil aviation officials said flight operations eventually resumed from Terminal 4 after safety inspections were completed and necessary measures were put in place.

The attack is a major escalation in the regional conflict, as Kuwait had largely avoided direct involvement despite tensions between Iran, the United States and their allies in the Gulf.

Iran launched missiles and drones toward Kuwait and other Gulf countries as hostilities continued across the region. Kuwait hosts American military personnel and has long been considered a close US ally.

The US military said two Iranian missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart before reaching their targets. US Central Command also said a number of Iranian drones aimed at American forces in Kuwait failed to reach their intended destinations.

Bahrain intercepts missiles and drones

Neighbouring Bahrain said its air defence systems, working alongside US forces, intercepted missiles and drones aimed at the island nation. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

In response to the attacks, US forces reportedly carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones launched across the region.

Last week, Iran and the United States indicated progress toward a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the war and reopening key shipping routes. However, no final deal has been reached.

Iranian military adviser Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran would not allow the US to “overreach” in ceasefire negotiations and said any aggression would be met with further missile and drone attacks.

Meanwhile, UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash condemned the strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain, calling for a united Gulf response and describing the attacks as aggression against the wider region.