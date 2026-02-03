Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule tweeted over the disappearance of an Indian national in Poland, requesting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian mission in Warsaw to urgently intervene. In a post on X, Sule said Nainesh Suresh Chaudhari, a resident of Maharashtra working with Medstern Life Science sp. z o.o., has gone missing in Poland during official travel. Chaudhari holds Passport No. Z7921370.

According to the details shared, his wife last spoke to him on a video call on January 27 at 1:59 am. There has been no communication since then.

Last known stay and contact details

Chaudhari’s stay details shared by Sule show he checked into Hotel Gromada Warszawa Centrum from January 19 to 25, and later stayed at Moxy Warsaw City from January 25.

Contact details released to aid the search include, email id – medsternpol@gmail.com, mailto:medsternpol@gmail.com, and his India and Poland contact numbers. Sule has requested urgent assistance from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Poland, and MEA Madad.

A history of disturbing cases in Poland

The fresh appeal has brought back focus on earlier cases involving Indian nationals in Poland. In April 2008, Harish Hitange, a 37-year-old employee of an Indian textile firm from Nashik, Maharashtra, was abducted in Warsaw by unidentified men posing as police officers.

The kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of about Rs 11 crore (two million euros), reportedly send severed fingers as proof. The Indian government at the time said the case was being investigated at the highest levels by Polish authorities, with active involvement of the Indian ambassador in Warsaw.

In another tragic case, Jonaki Sinha Plesniak, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was murdered in Krakow in 2008. She had been reported missing on May 16, and her body was found six days later near Wieliczka. Polish police arrested her husband, Maciej Plesniak, who allegedly confessed to the crime. Jonaki’s family, originally from Guwahati and later based in Kolkata, had informed the Indian embassy about her disappearance.

More recently, in 2019, an Indian student, Rakesh Chauhan, was reported missing from Warsaw. Chauhan had been studying Aerospace Engineering in Poland since 2013 and was last seen around August–September 2018. His case remains unresolved.