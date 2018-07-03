Indian expat living in Dubai turns millionaire overnight, wins Rs 13 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle

Big ticket Abu Dhabi announcing the winners. (Source: Facebook)

The fortunes of an Indian expat changed overnight on Tuesday after he won Dh 7 million (approximately Rs 13 crore) in a raffle in Abu Dhabi. Tojo Mathew who is living in Dubai had purchased ticket no. 075171 at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi and was announced the winner. Apart from him, nine other people won the Dh 100,000 at the lottery. The winners included five Indians, one Pakistani, and one from Kuwait.

“Congratulations to Mr. TOJO MATHEW, from India, with winning ticket no. 075171. He won AED 7 Million in Super 7 Series 193. The complete list of winners will be posted very soon on our website, www.bigticket.ae. Stay tuned,” a Facebook post by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi read.

Indian expat Eqlaqh Kamil Qureshi won the BMW series 02. The dream Dh7 million prize was announced at the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s arrivals hall at 10 am.

Earlier in June, an Indian expat hit the jackpot in UAE by winning a whopping Dh 10 million. Dickson Kattithara Abraham from India had purchased ticket number 012027. The winner was based in Nigeria but bought the ticket from the store while travelling through Abu Dhabi.

Five other Indian participants had won minor prizes worth between Dh 30,000 and Dh100,000.

In January this year, another Indian expat Harikrishnan V Nair got lucky and won a jackpot of 12 million United Arab Emirates dirham. Nair had also won the AED 12 million in the latest Big Ticket raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

There were four more Indians on that list. Minor Harkeerat Kaur won AED 90,000 and secured the third prize. Rajesh Kumar Sharma won the fourth spot and won AED 80,000. Abhilash Sasi and Anil Thalakkale Veettil won fifth and sixth spot respectively winning AED 70,000 and AED 80,000.

People can buy tickets of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi online or from the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty-Free or City Terminal Abu Dhabi. Each ticket costs AED 500.