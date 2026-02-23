The Indian Embassy in Mexico has asked all Indian nationals in the country to remain alert and stay indoors after violence broke out following the killing of Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, popularly known as El Mencho. Oseguera was killed during a major military operation in the state of Jalisco on Sunday, backed by the US.

Within hours of the news becoming public, violence spread across parts of western and central Mexico. Armed men set vehicles on fire, blocked highways and clashed with security forces. The unrest was reported not only in Jalisco but also in nearby states including Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Indian Embassy urges citizens to stay indoors

Several countries have issued emergency travel warnings for their citizens after the situation turned tense. Chaotic scenes at Guadalajara Airport have surfaced, showing people rushing and dodging to protect themselves and find shelter. Amid this, the Indian Embassy in Mexico has also issued an alert.

“Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice.”

Areas to avoid amid Mexico violence

The embassy in its travel warning, outlined the places where people should be extra careful. In Jalisco, this includes Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara. In Tamaulipas, the alert covers Reynosa and other municipalities. The warning also extends to parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León.

Officials said there are ongoing security operations in these regions. Roads have been blocked and there are reports of criminal activity linked to the unrest.

Safety instructions for Indian nationals

The embassy also shared detailed steps for Indian citizens to follow.

“Actions to Take: Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.”

For anyone who needs help, the Embassy of India in Mexico has shared a contact number. Indian nationals can call +52 55 4847 7539 for assistance.

US issues urgent alert after cartel leader reported killed

The United States government has sent out an urgent travel alert for Americans in several Mexican states after the reported killing of one of the country’s most powerful cartel leaders led to violent unrest and large security operations.

The US State Department said military and law enforcement activity is ongoing in parts of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León. Along with that, there have been reports of criminal activity and road blockages. Americans in these areas have been told to shelter in place until further notice.

Canada warns of roadblocks as violence spreads

Global Affairs Canada has warned that criminal groups have set up roadblocks in several cities across southwestern Mexico. In Puerto Vallarta, Canadians have been told to shelter in place. Officials are asking people to keep a low profile, follow local news and obey instructions from local authorities.

Several flights from Canada heading to Puerto Vallarta turned around in mid-air, according to online flight trackers. Air Canada later confirmed that all of its flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on Monday have been cancelled.

“We are monitoring the situation and are working to bring our customers back as soon as it is safe to do so. We will share more information as soon as possible,” the airline said in a social media post.