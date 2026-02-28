What began as a routine weekend for millions of Indians living in the Gulf quickly turned into a day of anxiety and uncertainty on Saturday. The rising regional tensions brought the conflict uncomfortably close to home for many. In the aftermath of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the fallout has spilled into Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar.

A large number of Indian communities living in these countries now find themselves navigating security alerts, disruptions and the unsettling reality of a conflict unfolding around them.

From smoke drifting into office districts to emergency sirens and the sound of explosions near residential areas, here’s how the crisis played out on the ground for members of the Indian diaspora.

Explosions in UAE

In the UAE, residents in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche and Musaffah areas reported hearing massive explosions as the country’s missile defense systems were activated.

Statements from official authorities over the incident recently confirmed that one Pakistani citizen died after debris from an intercepted missile hit a residential area.

A 23-year-old from Bengaluru, who was visiting his parents in Abu Dhabi, told Onmanorama news agency that he heard multiple explosion-like sounds near the Corniche area. “We heard three loud blasts at short intervals. When we stepped out onto the balcony, we could see smoke rising. News reports said missiles were intercepted near the Musaffah area and Al Dhafra, where a US air base is located,” he said.

Airlines in the region have grounded flights, and security has been tightened around key installations.

Bahrain: Explosions near US Fifth Fleet

The Kingdom of Bahrain confirmed it has been hit by “external attacks” targeting key installations. Reports indicated that missiles struck near the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Juffair.

Bahrain’s National Communication Centre has urged the public to stay vigilant and ignore unverified rumors, stating that emergency protocols are now active.

Describing the on-ground situation, Latheef Kolikkal, an Indian who has been living in Bahrain for 20 years told the Onmanorama news agency that she was just one kilometer away from Juffair when she saw a huge plume of smoke.

“I was just a kilometer away from Juffair when I saw a huge plume of smoke. My phone was suddenly flooded with emergency alerts. People are panicking; I saw unusually long queues at petrol stations as everyone tried to rush home,” he told Onmanorama news agency.

He said his relatives in Kerala were worried after hearing reports of war. “This place has generally been peaceful. When you hear explosions and news of war, there is naturally panic. I also saw long queues at fuel stations on my way back,” he added.

Qatar: Tremors and ‘shelter-in-place’ orders

In Qatar, home to over 800,000 Indians, the sounds of airstrikes near US military bases could be felt almost everywhere. Residents in Doha reported feeling physical tremors following a series of strikes.

“Warning messages appeared simultaneously on all our phones. It created immediate panic,” an Indian professional working in Doha told Onmanorama. “My office is on the first floor, so we stepped outside. Thick smoke was visible in the distance and loud noises of explosions were constantly ringing in the place,” she added.

Many companies ordered employees to return home immediately. Emergency traffic restrictions were imposed across Doha as authorities moved to secure the city.

Families in India watching closely

Many residents said their families back in Kerala were deeply concerned. “I called my parents in Abu Dhabi immediately after seeing the news,” Jimsha told Onmanorama. “They could hear the sounds but could not see the strikes directly,” she added.

Despite the uncertainty, residents said they were staying indoors and monitoring official advisories. Trying to keep her hope alive in a dangerous setting, Jimsha told reporters that she hopes that the situation stabilizes soon. “For now, they (Jimisha’s parents) have enough supplies. We hope the situation stabilises soon,” she told Onmanorama.