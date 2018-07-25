Indian city council member gets surprise marriage proposal at meeting, says OK!

Dimple Ajmera accepted Boston dentist, Vaibhav Bajaj’s proposal (Image:Twitter)

City Council meetings are usually humdrum affairs but this one turned out to be a quite memorable, at least for an Indian-origin Charlotte council member who was proposed by a special speaker who went down on his knee and asked her to marry him, according to media reports.

Dimple Ajmera accepted Boston dentist, Vaibhav Bajaj’s proposal, made in true Hollywood style, The Charolette Observer reported. Bajaj was asked to address at the end of City Council meeting. While addressing, he asked council member Ajmera to marry him, and then walked behind the dais, stood on one knee and gave her a ring, the report said. In a council vote marked by 10 abstentions, the Democrat Ajmera singlehandedly passed the motion. She later wrote on Twitter: “Any objections colleagues with this motion? Because Vaibhav Bajaj believes in bipartisan agreement.

On a serious note, I’m grateful for a life partner who is family oriented, loving and compassionate.” Ajmera came to the US from India when she was in high school, knowing little English. She graduated from the University of Southern California and moved to Charlotte eight years ago to take a financial services job with TIAA. She previously worked as a CPA in Los Angeles. She was appointed to the District 5 seat in January 2017. She was elected to a City Council at-large seat in November.