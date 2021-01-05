  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian-American Niraj Antani sworn-in as Ohio senator

January 5, 2021 8:55 AM

''I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,'' Antani said soon after being sworn-in.

Antani will serve a full four-year term.

Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohio’s senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the state’s Senate. Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday.

”I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans,” Antani said.

Antani formerly served as State Representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014. He was the youngest serving member of the Ohio State House of Representatives.

