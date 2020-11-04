  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian-American lawyer becomes first South Asian woman to be elected to New York State Assembly

By: |
November 4, 2020 1:33 PM

"Congratulations to @JeniferRajkumar on becoming the first South Asian woman elected to NY state office! Jenifer is a longtime public servant and legal advocate, and we know she'll be a strong advocate for South Asian voices in Albany," the Indian American Impact Fund tweeted on Wednesday.

According to her profile on her website, Rajkumar has early roots in public service. Her parents immigrated to the United States from India and settled in the Queens neighbourhood of New York. (Photo source: Reuters)

A 38-year-old Indian-American lawyer has become the first South Asian woman to be elected to the New York State Assembly. Jenifer Rajkumar, a Democrat, defeated her Republican rival Giovanni Perna.

“Congratulations to @JeniferRajkumar on becoming the first South Asian woman elected to NY state office! Jenifer is a longtime public servant and legal advocate, and we know she’ll be a strong advocate for South Asian voices in Albany,” the Indian American Impact Fund tweeted on Wednesday.

Related News

Rajkumar, a Stanford-educated lawyer and an immigrant rights advocate, will represent New York City in the New York State Assembly, representing the 38th Assembly district, which includes Woodhaven, Ridgewood, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park and Glendale.

The New York State Assembly is the lower house of the NY state legislature, the state Senate being the upper house. There are 150 seats in the Assembly. Assembly members serve two-year terms without term limits. Rajkumar is a lawyer and a professor at the City University of New York. She is also a former New York state government official.

According to her profile on her website, Rajkumar has early roots in public service. Her parents immigrated to the United States from India and settled in the Queens neighbourhood of New York.

She serves on the Legal Advisory Council of Sanctuary for Families, New York City’s leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence. She has spoken on public interest law and policy at Stanford Law School, CUNY Law School and Harvard Law School.

In 2015 and 2016, Rajkumar was selected to Super Lawyers’ New York-Metro Rising Stars List, a recognition given to no more than 2.5 per cent of the lawyers in New York.

Her profile said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had appointed her as the Director of Immigration Affairs and Special Counsel for New York state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Indian-American lawyer becomes first South Asian woman to be elected to New York State Assembly
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter flags Trump campaign’s tweet for ‘premature claims of victory’ in South Carolina
2Pramila Jayapal wins Congressional seat for third consecutive term
3Hillary Clinton retweets her own message originally posted after her defeat in 2016