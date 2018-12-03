Indian-American Kamala Harris to decide on 2020 US presidential bid over holidays

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 11:12 AM

Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season.

Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season. “It will ultimately be a family decision,” Harris, who represents the state of California, told MSNBC during an event in San Francisco.

“And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.” Harris, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters’ preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday. Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

In October, she visited Iowa, South Carolina and Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

