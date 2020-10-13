  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian-American couple releases digital graphics campaign supporting Joe Biden

Updated: Oct 13, 2020 9:37 AM

The campaign titled "Trump Hatao America Bachao" and "Biden Harris ko jitao , America ko aage badao", was launched in 14 Indian languages on Monday, said Biden supporters, Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

(Representational photo: Reuters)

A Silicon Valley-based Indian-American couple has released a digital graphic campaign in Hindi, urging their community members to support and vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The focus of the campaign on the battle ground States where every vote matters and Indian-Americans can play an important role in the election results, Bhutoria said in a statement.

Battle ground States of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, along with three southern states Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, as well as Arizona collectively have 127 electoral votes.”The Indian American Votes will be the margin of victory and make the winning difference in battleground states,” he said.

In 2016 Trump had a narrow win in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. Democratic supporters this year are doing extensive outreach to the Indo Americans /South Asians in 14 languages through thousands of phone banking calls each week.

“We are determined to turn out the 1.3 million Indo American votes for Biden,” he said. Earlier Ajay had released two Bollywood videos to “unite all South Asians and people of Indian origin to support Biden and Harris.

‘Chale Chalo Biden ko vote do’ (Let’s go, vote for Biden) the music video is now running on TV Asia as advertisement and Ajay also led by bringing Digital Graphics of “America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Jo Biden Jaisa ho” and “Jaago America Jaago, Biden Harris ko Vote do” earlier in 14 languages.

