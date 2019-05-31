India ‘very valuable partner’ of UN, look forward to working together, says Antonio Guterres

Published: May 31, 2019 11:56:22 AM

UN Secretary-General Guterres has worked very closely with Prime Minister Modi, including on the issue of climate change, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told PTI on Thursday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that India is a “very valuable partner” of the United Nations and he looks forward to working with the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi was on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony just before sunset at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, capping a landslide win for the BJP which won 303 of the 542 seats.

“We will look forward to working with the government as it has now taken office. India is a very valuable partner of the United Nations,” Haq said at the daily press briefing on Guterres’ message for Modi as he was sworn-in as India’s Prime Minister for a second five-year term.

Last week, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief very much looked forward to working with Modi and the two leaders have a “strong relationship” on issues such as the climate change. Monica Grayley, the spokeswoman for President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said last week that the UNGA President congratulates India and the people of India, as well as all newly-elected representatives in the election.

Espinosa “looks forward to continuing to work with India in the months to come,” Grayley said. Espinosa had met Modi during her visit to India in August 2018 and her interaction and cooperation with India is a “very good one,” Grayley had said, adding that Espinosa, if given the opportunity, would definitely congratulate the Prime Minister in person.

