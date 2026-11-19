India may have moved past the worst of its trade tensions with the US, but a final agreement remains crucial to stabilising bilateral economic ties. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on November 19 that negotiations could conclude with a trade deal in early December, reported ANI.

Speaking at the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in Mumbai, Nageswaran said signs of easing friction had emerged in recent weeks.

“In the last few weeks or so, there are signs of this settling down, and if India is able to sign a trade deal with the United States in early December or thereabouts, then this relationship would have settled. In some sense, we may have seen the worst of the unsettled phase behind us,” he said, as reported by ANI.

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The two countries have been negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) since announcing an interim framework on February 7, 2026. However, the agreement faced uncertainty after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump‘s emergency reciprocal tariffs on February 20.

Why has India-US trade deal been delayed?

Trade tensions escalated in 2025 after Washington imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, followed by an additional 25% duty linked to India’s purchases of Russian crude oil. This took the additional tariff burden to 50% on affected exports.

The February 2026 interim framework offered some relief, with the US agreeing to reduce the additional tariff rate to 18%, subject to the arrangement’s terms. However, the Supreme Court ruling changed the legal basis of Washington’s tariff policy, prompting fresh measures and investigations.

The US subsequently launched investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, covering issues including forced labour and industrial overcapacity. These probes could lead to further duties on Indian products, adding uncertainty for exporters.

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India wants competitive tariff treatment compared with rival exporters and assurances against fresh trade restrictions. Market access is another sticking point, with Washington seeking greater access to India’s industrial and agricultural markets, while New Delhi wants better access for Indian goods and services, reported ANI.

Agriculture remains particularly sensitive for India because changes to import duties could affect domestic farmers and producers.

What could a December deal mean for India?

An agreement could give exporters greater certainty over tariffs, improve market access and support investment flows. However, the outcome will depend on whether both sides resolve disagreements over tariff rates, market access and the US investigations.

Nageswaran’s optimism remains conditional on an early December agreement. Until negotiations conclude, Indian businesses will continue to face uncertainty over the duties applicable to their exports.