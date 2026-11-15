India and the United States have agreed that Indian goods will receive preferential market access in the American market under the proposed bilateral trade agreement, with lower duties than those imposed on competing countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 15.

“This was already agreed between the leaders – President (Donald) Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they announced that we have both come to a broad framework agreement a few months ago and it has been acknowledged that India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duties than our competitor countries,” Goyal said during his visit to Egypt, as reported by PTI.

#WATCH | Cairo, Egypt: On reports that the US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over competing economies under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "This was already agreed between the leaders, President Trump and Prime… pic.twitter.com/PeuWIQN4qi — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

The two countries announced a framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement in February 2026. However, they have yet to sign and operationalise the first tranche, with changes in US tariff policy and fresh trade investigations delaying negotiations.

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The talks began in February 2025, when PM Modi and Trump agreed to work towards a trade deal. Covered Indian goods subsequently faced additional US duties of up to 50%, before the two sides announced an 18% reciprocal tariff rate under the February 2026 framework. That framework preceded the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the emergency-powers tariffs.

India-US trade deal: Key developments in 21 months of negotiations

February 13, 2025: PM Modi and Trump launch trade negotiations

During PM Modi’s visit to Washington, the two leaders agreed to work towards the first tranche of a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by autumn 2025. They also set a target of expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

March-April 2025: Talks gather pace

Goyal visited Washington in March to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. US officials also travelled to New Delhi for discussions.

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In April, US Vice-President JD Vance visited India, and both countries finalised the terms of reference for trade negotiations. The move raised expectations of an agreement before the July 9 deadline for US reciprocal tariffs.

May-June 2025: Agriculture and dairy emerge as sticking points

Goyal travelled to Washington in May with India’s lead trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal for another round of talks. However, differences over market access remained unresolved.

Agriculture and dairy became major obstacles in June. India sought to protect domestic farmers and sensitive sectors, while the US pushed for greater access for American agricultural products.

Despite public optimism from Trump and Lutnick, the disagreements put the July deadline at risk.

July 2025: Fifth round of talks ends without a breakthrough

An Indian trade delegation travelled to Washington for the fifth round of negotiations but returned without an agreement.

Earlier, on July 4, Goyal said India would not enter into trade deals simply to meet deadlines and that national interest would remain “supreme”.

August 2025: Additional US duties on covered Indian goods rise to 50%

August 7: The US imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on covered Indian goods after the two countries failed to reach an agreement before the deadline.

The US imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on covered Indian goods after the two countries failed to reach an agreement before the deadline. August 27: An additional 25% tariff took effect, taking the combined additional duties on affected Indian imports to 50%. Washington linked the additional duty to India’s purchases of Russian oil. Existing product-specific customs duties could apply separately.

Russian oil purchases became a further source of friction in late July and August. India called the tariffs unfair and said it would protect its national interests. A US trade delegation’s planned August 25-29 visit to New Delhi was also called off, Reuters reported.

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A Reuters reconstruction published on August 27 attributed the breakdown to unresolved disagreements over agriculture and dairy, as well as pressure on India to reduce Russian oil purchases.

February 6-9, 2026: Both sides announce an interim trade framework

After months of tensions, India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement on February 6 US time (February 7 in India).

Under the framework:

The US agreed to apply an 18% reciprocal tariff rate on originating goods from India.

The US agreed to remove reciprocal tariffs on certain goods, subject to the successful conclusion of the interim agreement.

India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and a range of American food and agricultural products, including tree nuts, fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

India indicated its intention to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years, according to the joint statement.

The framework also covered rules of origin, non-tariff barriers and issues affecting trade in medical devices, technology products and agricultural goods.

India and the US held several rounds of negotiations to resolve differences over tariffs, agriculture, dairy and market access. (AI-generated image)

On February 9, a separate White House fact sheet said Trump had agreed to remove the additional 25% tariff linked to India’s Russian oil purchases, citing India’s commitment to stop buying Russian oil. The removal had taken effect on February 7 under an executive order signed on February 6. It also confirmed the announced reduction in the reciprocal tariff rate from 25% to 18%.

However, the announcement was a framework, not a completed and implemented trade agreement. The separate removal of the Russia-linked tariff had already taken effect.

February 20-24, 2026: Supreme Court ruling changes the tariff framework

On February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not authorise the president to impose tariffs. The ruling invalidated the emergency-powers tariff framework underpinning the February understanding.

The administration subsequently introduced a temporary 10% import surcharge under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, effective February 24, subject to exclusions. This was a separate measure from the Section 301 duties announced in July.

June-July 2026: New US tariff measures complicate negotiations

Reuters reported on June 8 that the uncertainty had slowed trade negotiations. Washington was also considering additional duties linked to countries’ failure to prohibit imports made with forced labour, alongside a separate investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity.

India sought clarity on the revised tariff structure before finalising the interim agreement. An Indian official told Reuters that the tariff rate had to remain competitive with those faced by India’s direct competitors.

On July 23, the US announced an additional 10% duty on covered Indian imports following its Section 301 investigation into countries’ policies on banning imports made with forced labour. The rate was lower than the 12.5% initially proposed. The action concerned import-control policies, rather than a finding that the affected Indian exports themselves were made with forced labour.

India’s Commerce Ministry said on July 25 that around 45% of Indian exports to the US would remain outside the additional duty, while the remaining 55% would attract it, subject to applicable exemptions and exclusions. Exemption from this additional levy did not necessarily mean exemption from all US customs duties.

The ministry also said a separate textile-related mechanism had yet to be established. These measures were distinct from the US investigation into excess industrial capacity.

October 6, 2026: Officials signal a pause amid tariff uncertainty

By early October, the two countries had still not signed the first tranche.

A Reuters report on October 6 said senior officials had indicated that negotiations had stalled. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the talks as having reached a “plateau”, while US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said a deal was not “imminent”.

India sought clarity on the revised US tariff framework and the outcome of the Section 301 investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity. It also wanted better tariff treatment than competing exporters, including Vietnam and China.

India continued to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture, dairy, poultry, rice and wheat from wider market-access commitments.

October 15, 2026: Legal drafting progresses, tariff terms remain crucial

Reuters reported that the first phase was in the final stages of drafting. Goyal said it could be operationalised once India secured a competitive advantage over peer countries.

On October 15, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India wanted greater tariff and trade stability before operationalising the first tranche. “India will look at more tariff stability and trade stability as a part of the deal,” Agrawal said.

November 10, 2026: Talks continue on the first tranche

India and the US continued discussions to finalise the first tranche, Reuters reported on November 10.

An Indian official told the news agency that US officials had visited India earlier in the month. The discussions focused on customs and trade facilitation issues. However, the agreement was not yet concluded.

November 15, 2026: Goyal reiterates assurance of preferential market access

Goyal said the two countries had already agreed that Indian goods would receive preferential access to the US market, with lower duties than competing countries.

He said the understanding was part of the broad framework announced by PM Modi and Trump earlier in 2026.

A PTI report cited an Indian official saying both sides were working to conclude the first tranche by the end of the current financial year ending March 31, 2027. The extent of India’s tariff advantage would depend on the final tariff framework. This is a negotiating target, not an announced signing date.