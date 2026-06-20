India will host a key BRICS security conclave in New Delhi next week, bringing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and other top security officials from the grouping to the same table at a time when the world order is looking increasingly unsettled.

The two-day meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security will be held on June 22 and 23. It will be chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The meeting comes at a delicate moment for BRICS. The grouping has expanded beyond its original Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa frame and now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The expansion has made BRICS more influential, but also more complicated. Its members do not always see the same conflicts in the same way. That is what makes the Delhi meeting important.

What’s on the agenda ?

The agenda is expected to focus on non-traditional security challenges, including cyber threats, misuse of technology, security of digital infrastructure, terrorism and the wider regional security situation.

Officials are also expected to discuss the outcomes of BRICS working groups on counter-terrorism and on security in the use of information and communication technologies. But the real weight of the meeting will come from the geopolitical backdrop.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to divide major powers. West Asia remains volatile, with Iran now inside BRICS and Gulf powers such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE also part of the expanded grouping.

The US-China rivalry is sharpening across technology, trade and security. At the same time, many emerging economies are trying to reduce their exposure to Western-led financial and diplomatic pressure without formally joining any anti-West bloc.

For India, which holds the BRICS chairship in 2026, the Delhi meeting is a chance to shape that conversation from the middle. New Delhi has consistently tried to position BRICS as a platform for the Global South, not as an anti-West alliance.

That balance is important for India. It works with the US and Europe, depends on Russia for defence and energy ties, has a tense border and trade relationship with China, and relies heavily on West Asia for trade, energy and diaspora links.

Wang Yi’s visit will be closely watched. China has officially announced that he will attend the BRICS security meeting at Doval’s invitation. He is also expected to meet Doval separately on the sidelines.

Since Wang is also China’s Special Representative for the India-China boundary talks, the bilateral meeting could provide another channel for both sides to review the fragile stabilisation in ties after years of border tensions.

Shoigu’s expected presence will also be significant. Russia remains a founding BRICS member and continues to see the grouping as a way to push back against Western isolation after the Ukraine war.

For Moscow, platforms such as BRICS are not just diplomatic forums; they are part of a larger argument that the world is moving away from US-led dominance.

Iran’s participation adds another layer. With Tehran now a BRICS member, any discussion on West Asia will carry more direct political weight. The grouping will have to show whether it can talk about regional stability without exposing its internal divisions.