The Indian Embassy in Israel released an advisory urging “utmost caution” as missiles struck neighbouring Iran on Saturday morning. The country had joined forces with the United States to launch a barrage of “pre-emptive” strikes against Tehran — also announcing a state of emergency across Israel.

In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the Indian Embassy said.

It also urged all citizens to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.