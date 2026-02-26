Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a historic address before the Israeli Parliament on Wednesday — highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries. He also reiterated calls for peace and stability in the region and touched upon key issues including the Palestine situation. The Israel Parliament conferred the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ on PM Modi following his address.

“India’s connection to this land (Israel) is also written in blood and sacrifice. During the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history,” he said.

Modi added that the two countries had been linked for more than two thousand years — well beyond the formation of modern states.

“The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times. Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us,” he added.

The prime minister’s address to the Knesset, Israel’s house of representatives, came hours after he landed in the country to a rousing welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara receiving him at the Ben Gurion airport.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023),” Modi said.

“We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” he said.

Marking the first-ever speech by an Indian prime minister to the Knesset, Modi showed India’s strong resolve to combat terrorism with full force.