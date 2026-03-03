Months after a tense military clash between India and Pakistan, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that India is “preparing for another war.” Zardari addressed a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament with a mix of defiance and diplomacy toward India. While he issued stern military warnings, he also called for a return to negotiations over Kashmir.

“My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security,” Zardari said, speaking amid noisy interruptions from opposition members. A video of his remarks circulated widely on social media.

‘We Are Ready’ – Zardari insists India must pay attention

Speaking to the joint session, Zardari issued a clear warning to India. “Make no mistake, we are ready for you. Any renewed aggression against Pakistan will be met with a firm reply.”

Zardari insisted that India must pay attention to Pakistan’s stance and promised full diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tensions go back to April 22, 2025, when a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 Indian tourists. India accused a Pakistan-based LeT offshoot called The Resistant Front of carrying out the attack. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes, leading India to impose a blackout along the Line of Control and International Border. This four-day military standoff left relations extremely tense.

Pakistan calls on Afghanistan

Zardari reportedly also urged Afghanistan to enter talks, amid ongoing conflicts with the Taliban. According to a report by Arab News, he accused Afghanistan of being used as a “proxy battlefield” for India’s ambitions. “Stop being used by another country as a battlefield for their ambitions,” he said, showing frustration with Kabul.

India has consistently denied any involvement in Afghanistan. During last year’s clashes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Pakistan’s claims: “Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier, after Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory last month, India condemned the attacks, especially because they caused civilian casualties during the holy month of Ramadan. “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures,” Jaiswal said during a weekly press briefing.