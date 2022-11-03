India changes lives universally – Sets up Jaipur Foot Camps in Fiji

Over 600 amputees in Fiji will soon be able to walk again with the help of artificial limbs which will be fitted by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur (Rajasthan).

For almost two months starting November 1, 2022 until December 17, 2022, Indian mission in Suva, in collaboration with the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services and BMVSS is organizing the Jaipur Foot Camp. There will be four phases during which those who have registered will be able to get the artificial limbs.

According to the Indian mission, the camp has been organized on the request of the government of that country. As part of “India for Humanity’’ programme, this grant in aid project which is for almost FJD670, 000 is being fully funded by India.

Where will the camps be located?

For the first phase of the camp scheduled from November 1-16, around 300amputees have been registered from the Central Division for the fitment of the limbs. They will avail these services at Tamavua Towmey Hospital, Suva.

The second phase will be at Nadi Hospital from November 18 – 30 November for which around 200 amputees from Western Division have been registered.

For the third phase, National Council for Disabilities, Labasa is the venue from November 2-9, and around 100 people of Northern Division in Fiji will be fitted with the artificial limbs.

And in the last phase the BMVSS team from Jaipur will return to Suva to help 50 amputees from the Eastern Division.

Background

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that this programme was first launched in 2018 to commemorate the 150thbirthday of Mahatma Gandhi in by late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

And more than 8,000 beneficiaries in 18 countries – Africa and Asia have already been rehabilitated, exemplifying India’s belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the aim of these camps is to provide economic, physical and most importantly social rehabilitation of the differently-abled.

The Jaipur Foot Camp in Fiji

This camp was formally inaugurated today (November 3, 2022) by Prime Minister of Fiji, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and among present included Minister for Health and Medical Services (MHMS), Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, Permanent Secretary, MHMS, Dr James Fong. Also present were other senior government officials of that country, Heads of Indian Public Service Undertakings, members of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as beneficiaries and their family members.

The Govt of India funded camp will provide world renowned Jaipur prosthetic limbs to 600+ amputees in Fiji from 01 Nov – 20 Dec 2022. (Photo: Twitter/HCI,Fiji)

Prime Minister Bainimarama of Fiji highlighted the collaborative initiative which is in line with efforts of the government of Republic of Fiji for achieving the principles of Universal Health Coverage.

In his address thanking the government of India and the Jaipur Team for the fitment of the prosthetics that changed the lives dramatically of the amputees and will boost their self esteem; and will also provide hope for a better future.

The High Commissioner, PS Karthigeyan stressed the importance India attaches to its long-standing ties with Fiji and stated India’s cooperation in the health sector remains a core part of the development partnership with the country.

During the Covid pandemic the level of cooperation in the health sector continued to grow as under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative India supplied 100,000 Covid vaccines. India has also supplied life saving antiretroviral drugs. Despite huge domestic requirements here in the country, other personal protective equipment has been supplied by India.

India’s envoy underlined India’s continuous assistance in nation and capacity building in Fiji.

Fiji as a regional hub

In his remarks, Executive President, BMVSS, Jaipur, Ambassador Satish Mehta explained the advantages of Jaipur Foot technology. Suggesting that Fiji become a regional hub for Jaipur Foot Limbs, he offered to train more Fijian technicians in Jaipur Foot technology.

The artificial limbs provided by Jaipur Foot/BMVSS are best suited to the needs of the amputees in Fiji, stated some concerned health authorities in Fiji.

In 2011 at the last Jaipur Foot Camp held at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, Suva, around 300 amputees were provided with artificial limbs.