An India-bound liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel travelling from Qatar reportedly came under a suspected drone attack while passing through the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, ANI reported on Tuesday. The vessel, LNGC AL REKAYYAT, was en route to Dahej in Gujarat from Ras Laffan in Qatar when the incident occurred.

According to the information received so far, the ship suffered damage after the suspected strike. Its engine room caught fire, leading to heavy smoke. However, there have been no reports of any injuries or environmental damage.

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Four Indians among 29 crew members

The vessel has a total of 29 crew members on board, including four Indian nationals. Sources told ANI that all crew members are safe despite the incident. “On July 7 while transiting in the Arabian Sea, LNGC AL REKAYYAT reportedly experienced a suspected drone attack. The incident was reported to DGCOMM by the RPSL. Initial information indicates that the vessel sustained damage, and there are no casualties or environmental damaged reported. The vessel is proceeding to Dahej, India, from Ras Laffan, Qatar. Location of Incident is Gulf of Oman (near the Strait of Hormuz),” a source said.

Another added, “There are a total of 29 seafarers on board the vessel, out of which four (04) are Indian nationals. It was informed that all the crew members are safe. The vessel’s engine room caught fire following the strike, resulting in heavy smoke.”

India-bound Qatari tanker catches fire after attack

The latest attack came just hours after two other tankers were struck while passing through the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf. In a post on X, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the latest vessel was hit by an unidentified drone but managed to continue its journey.

“UKMTO has received a report of a further incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was struck by an unknown Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and has sustained minor structural damage. No casualties or environmental impact reported, and vessel is continuing to its next port of call,” the agency said.

The ship was attacked off the coast of Oman while heading towards India. According to UKMTO, the projectile struck the port side of the vessel as it was leaving the Strait of Hormuz and entering the Gulf of Oman.

Qatar calls attack a serious violation of international law

Qatar strongly condemned the attack on its vessel and directly blamed Iran. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari described the strike as an attack on international shipping and global energy security.

“The targeting of the Qatari vessel ‘Al-Rekayyat’ while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an unacceptable attack on the security & safety of international maritime navigation, the security of global energy supplies, & a grave & explicit violation of international law,” he said in a post on X.

Al-Ansari also said Qatar holds Iran “fully legally responsible” for the attack.





