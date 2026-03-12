Iran escalated its attack against Gulf nations on Wednesday — striking oil tankers and merchant ships in the Persian Gulf. Three crew members of the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree remain missing after the bulk vessel went down in flames. Armed Iranian boats also attacked two tankers in Iraqi waters and struck two more ships off the United ​Arab Emirates coast.

Mayuree Naree was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” while sailing through the strait on Wednesday — causing a fire and damaging the engine room. Its Thai-listed operator said in a statement that 20 of the crew members had been evacuated and taken safely ashore in Oman. A statement from the Maritime Security Centre in Oman also confirmed that 20 crew memebers had been rescued with ‘varying injuries’ from the burning ship.

“Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room. The company is working with the relevant authorities to rescue these three missing ⁠crew members,” Precious Shipping added.

Images provided by the Thai navy showed smoke pouring out of the back of the ship.

Ship ablaze, photo of Thai crew surfaces

Photos shared by the Royal Thai Navy showed smoke billowing out as the Thai cargo ship stood quietly within the Strait of Hormuz. Thai media also flagged posts by a Facebook user identified as A’ Pek who shared images of himself after being rescued from the ship.

“Rest now. It’s time for you to rest. I hope everyone else stays safe…Sorry I couldn’t bring you home. Didn’t they say they wouldn’t shoot Thai ships?” he wrote while referring to the vessel.

Photos of Thai crew from attacked cargo ship shared online



The Thai-flagged bulk carrier was struck on March 11… pic.twitter.com/5RM6LLhMCG — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) March 11, 2026

Five ships struck within hours as Iran war expands

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by IRNA news agency that Mayuree Naree and the Israel-owned ‘Express Room’ faced fire after they ignored warnings. Guard Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri wrote in an X post that “any vessel intending to pass must get permission from Iran”.

The Japan-flagged container ship ONE Majesty also sustained minor damage on Wednesday from an unknown ‌projectile 25 nautical miles (46 km) northwest of Ras ​Al Khaimah in the United ​Arab Emirates. The Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth was hit approximately 50 miles (30 miles) northwest of Dubai. The projectile has damaged the hull of the bulk carrier — with owner Star Bulk Carriers adding that the ship was hit in ⁠the hold area whilst anchored.

Soon after these strikes, Iranian explosive-laden boats appeared to attack two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters — setting them ablaze and killing one crew member on Wednesday.