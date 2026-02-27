Amid its escalating military conflict with Afghanistan, Pakistan once again accused India of masterminding the recent cross-border attacks by its north-western neighbour.

Addressing the presser, DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told reporters that there was “tangible trace” of Indian involvement, adding that “behind every terrorist attack was Indian sponsorship, abetment, and design”.

“Their base of operation is the Afghan Taliban regime…that is how they operate,” the DG ISPR alleged. However, he reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces remained prepared “whether on the eastern or western border”.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif in an X post also remarked that the Taliban, which seized power in the country in 2021, to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability, had turned Afghanistan “into a colony of India”. This colony, he said, engaged in periodic wars, clashes and skirmishes with Pakistan, since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Pakistan, which has said that it is in an “open war” with Afghanistan after “running out of patience” has claimed that it killed 274 Taliban personnel under operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’. On the Pakistani side, it said 12 soldiers had been killed.

Pakistan said it took the action in response to what it described as unprovoked firing from across the border. Afghanistan, on the other hand, had said its forces carried out “large-scale offensive operations” against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line.

‘Like India, Afghanistan has received a shock’

Referring to last year’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made a startling false claim that Afghanistan was now in India’s shoes and had suffered a “similar shock”.

Notably, Pakistan had falsely claimed its air force shot down seven Indian jets, including four Rafale fighters during Operation Sindoor. India has debunked images shared by Pakistan as old or fake. Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier also rejected Pakistan’s claims, terming them “inaccurate”.

India’s stance on the Afghanistan-Pakistan row

India has consistently backed Afghanistan’s territorial integrity during its frequent border skirmishes with Pakistan. Historically, Delhi has viewed these conflicts through the lens of Pakistan’s domestic instability.

In a press conference from February 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong rebuke after Kabul claimed loss of 18 lives due to Pakistani strikes.

“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties,” the MEA stated, adding that the timing during the holy month of Ramadan made the act particularly egregious. Delhi framed the strikes as yet another attempt by Pakistan to “externalise” its own governance and security crises.