India elevated its ties with the Netherlands to a ‘strategic partnership’ on Saturday — adopting an ambitious roadmap across multiple sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten also discussed a range of global and bilateral issues including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy prices.

“The two leaders acknowledged increasing convergence and formally elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, which is very significant. They adopted an ambitious roadmap for strategic partnership, guiding cooperation across various sectors,” said MEA Secretary Sibi George.

They also attended the signing of a partnership agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML to support the semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this was the first such partnership ASML had struck with India and a “significant step in advancing the semiconductor ecosystem” of the country.

Trade, investment, semiconductors, green energy, defence in focus – 17 key outcomes

Talks between Modi and Jetten focused on deepening cooperation “in trade, investment, technology, semiconductors, green energy, defence and water management”. The MEA said support for the early India-EU FTA signing and implementation was also under discussion.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later shared details of 17 key ‘outcomes’ of the visit — including multiple MoUs and the restitution of historic Chola-era copper plates. The two countries also formalised a ‘Roadmap of India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership’ on Saturday.

India and the Netherlands arrived at 17 wide-ranging lists of outcomes during the visit of PM Modi: