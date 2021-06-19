  • MORE MARKET STATS

India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution on Myanmar

By: |
June 19, 2021 8:45 AM

The resolution was adopted with 119 countries voting "yes", Belarus voting "no" and India along with 35 other countries abstaining, including China and Russia.

India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft resolution and a “consultative and constructive” approach involving Myanmar’s neighbouring countries is important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue.

The UNGA adopted a resolution on Myanmar on Friday that called “upon the Myanmar armed forces to respect the people’s will as freely expressed by results of the general election of November 8, 2020, to end the state of emergency, to respect all human rights of people of Myanmar and to allow the sustained democratic transition of Myanmar, including the opening of the democratically elected parliament, and by working towards bringing all national institutions, including the armed forces, under a fully inclusive civilian government that is representative of the people’s will”.

In its explanation of vote, India said “we find that our views have not been reflected in the draft being considered for adoption today. We would like to reiterate that a consultative and constructive approach involving the neighbouring countries and the region, remains important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue”.

“The fact that there is lack of support from all neighbouring countries, as well as several countries in the region itself, should, hopefully, serve as an eye-opener to those who choose to pursue a hasty course of action,” India said, adding that it does not believe that the tabling of this resolution for adoption at this juncture, is “conducive to aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process in Myanmar”.

“We are therefore constrained to abstain,” India said.

