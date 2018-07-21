Incredibly important Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to continue engaging in dialogue, says Mike Pompeo

Pompeo, accompanied with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley met with members of the powerful Council on the issue of North Korea.

With US President Donald Trump inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House later this year, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said such a meeting will be “all to the good” and it is incredibly important for the two leaders to continue engaging in dialogue. Pompeo’s remarks came during a brief encounter with reporters at the world body’s headquarters following his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and members of the Security Council.

“I am happy that the two leaders of two very important countries are continuing to meet. If that meeting takes place in Washington, it’s all to the good. Those conversations are incredibly important,” Pompeo said here today when asked why it is a good idea for Trump to invite Putin to the White House and what the US will gain from such a visit. “It is incredibly valuable to the people of the US that President Putin and President Trump continue to engage in dialogue to resolve the difficult issues that our countries face between each other. This makes enormous sense and I am very hopeful that the meeting will take place this fall,” he said.

Pompeo, accompanied with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley met with members of the powerful Council on the issue of North Korea. He said Trump remains “upbeat” about the prospects of denuclearization of North Korea. “So do I. As progress is happening, it is the Trump administration’s hope that one day DPRK could be in our midst here at the UN not as a pariah but as a friend.” The top US diplomat said the countries of the Security Council are united on the need for final, fully verifiable denuclearization of North Korea. He said “strict enforcement” of sanctions is “critical” to achieving this goal.