As the US-Iran war entered its second month, US President Donald Trump slammed Iran on Wednesday (April 29) for stalling nuclear negotiations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of failing to secure a non-nuclear agreement. He also warned that any delays could backfire on Tehran.

Trump wrote, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT.” Along with the post, Trump shared an image of himself dressed in a black suit and glasses, walking with a rifle, with explosions and damaged structures in the background.

US-Iran war

This development comes at a time when the United States is adding pressure on Iran to accept a stricter “non-nuclear deal” that would curb uranium enrichment and prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Also, it can be seen that the talks between the US and Iranian negotiators have been stalled, with both sides accusing each other of shifting positions.

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On Tuesday, the president wrote on his social media platform that Iran informed the US that they are in a “State of Collapse.” “They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” he further added.

Time is running out for Iran

Prior to this, the US President had said that time is running out for Iran while insisting that any agreement would be reached strictly on Washington’s terms. Dismissing suggestions that he is in a rush to end the conflict, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t – The clock is ticking!”

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse – Time is not on their side!,” Trump had said.

Will the Hormuz blockade continue?

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an “extended blockade” of Iran to “compel nuclear capitulation.”

The report further said that Trump has chosen to continue “squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports” through a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as he believes that resuming bombing or walking away poses a comparatively higher risk.

However, it should be noted that continuing the Hormuz blockade is likely to drive gas prices in the US even higher as it has led to the lowest number of transits through the Strait since the war began almost two months ago.