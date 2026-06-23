US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has “fully and completely agreed” to long-term nuclear inspections as part of ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East after weeks of geopolitical uncertainty. Trump’s claim came hours after Iran publicly maintained that it has not consented to any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight of specific atomic facilities affected by previous American and Israeli military operations.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President said Iran has accepted what he described as the “highest level” of nuclear inspections for the foreseeable future, adding that the development was a key condition for continuing diplomatic talks between the two countries.

“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future. This will ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’. If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the assertion on allowing inspection of its atomic facilities, highlighting a stark divergence between Washington’s official narrative and Tehran’s public pronouncements.

“We have not had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities damaged by the US and Zionist military aggression,” Baqaei stated.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ali Bahreini, also echoed this stance.

‘Strait of Hormuz to remain OPEN’: Donald Trump

In a significant development for global energy markets, Trump also announced that the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz would remain open. He said Washington had agreed to allow uninterrupted shipping movement through the narrow waterway after receiving major concessions from Tehran.

“Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade,” Trump said.

However, he added that US naval assets would remain positioned in the region as a precautionary measure if tensions escalate again.

“All ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems highly unlikely at this point,” he added.

Oil flows surge as tensions begin to ease

Trump also claimed that nearly 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz in a single day, describing it as a record movement of crude shipments as markets reacted positively to signs of de-escalation. The announcement comes at a time as global oil prices have been under pressure due to prolonged tensions in the Gulf region, which handles a major share of the world’s crude exports.

US to control sanctions relief funds

The US President further revealed that any funds or sanctions relief being released to Iran under the diplomatic process would remain under strict American oversight.

According to Trump, the money will be placed in escrow controlled by the United States Treasury and can only be used by Iran for humanitarian purchases from the US, including food and medical supplies.

“The money released goes into escrow controlled by the USA and will be used exclusively for food and medical supplies, including corn, wheat and soybeans from American farmers,” Trump said.

Calling the situation in Iran a humanitarian crisis, he said immediate assistance was necessary as negotiations continued.

UN warns of wider economic fallout

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres warned that the conflict in the Middle East has already triggered severe economic consequences globally, particularly for developing nations.

In a post on X, the United Nations chief described the crisis as “the mother of all energy shocks” and said countries dependent on imported fuel are facing multiple economic pressures. “For many developing countries, this is not just an energy crisis. It’s a debt, food and development shock,” Guterres said.

Conflict in the Middle East has unleashed the mother of all energy shocks.



For many developing countries, this is not just an energy crisis. It's a debt, food & development shock.



Any peace agreement would bring much needed relief, but the impacts are likely to be long-lasting. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 23, 2026

“Any peace agreement would bring much-needed relief, but the impacts are likely to be long-lasting,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, oil prices fell after the US Treasury Department authorized Iranian crude sales through August. Brent crude futures fell 3.3% to close at $77.90 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures lost 2.3% to settle at $74.82 per barrel.