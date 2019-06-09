In historic first, G20 weighs ageing as global risk

Japan?s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, and Hiroshige Seko, left, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister attend a session during the G20 ministerial meeting on trade and digital economy in Tsukuba, outside Tokyo, Sunday, June 9, 2019. The meetings of financial leaders in the southern city of Fukuoka and of economic ministers in Tsukuba, near Tokyo, are aiming to forge a consensus on a range of issues to be endorsed by leaders who will meet in late June in Osaka.(Kyodo News via AP)

