Imran Khan’s justification on taking u-turns: ‘Hitler didn’t do it and suffered’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that German ruler Adolph Hitler had to suffer huge losses in politics as he didn’t take U-turns. Khan made this statement to justify his earlier comment that U-turns are needed in politics. The Pakistan Prime Minister further said that a leader who doesn’t take ‘U-turns’ according to the situation is not a real leader. “Hitler and Napoleon (Bonaparte) suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns,” Geo News quoted Khan as saying.

Khan made his comments while interacting with journalists in Islamabad. “If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way and a leader who does not know how to take U-turns is not successful,” Khan was quoted as saying in the report.

The comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition leaders. “Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses,” said Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Khursheed Shah.

Shah said that Khan was sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn.

Meanwhile, in other significant news, the Express Tribune reported that Khan-led government has decided to send four new cases to Pakistan’s top anti-graft agency to investigate abuse of authority cases by Sharif family.

Khan’s Advisor Shehzad Akbar and Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani informed media about the alleged misuse of government resources by Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif.

The cases were related to the misuse of funds in erecting a security fence around the Sharif family’s Raiwind Palace, funds allocated for entertainment and gifts, unauthorized use of the prime minister’s aircraft by Shehbaz and Maryam, Durrani said.