Imran Khan vows to support Saudi Arabia’s security after attacks on oil installations

Prime Minister Khan expressed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia (File photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to support Saudi Arabia against any terrorist attack and reaffirmed that Islamabad will stand by Riyadh in case of any threat to the security of the Kingdom, the official media reported.

Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday after drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen targetted a huge oil processing plant in Abqaiq and the Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Khan expressed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia and “its full stand with all its potentials in confronting these sabotage acts which threaten the global economy and the kingdom’s security.”

This is the third time that the two leaders have spoken over the phone since August after Indo-Pak tensions escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19 for talks with the Saudi leadership.

His visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s close ally, will take place days before the Pakistani prime minister leaves for the US to attend the UN General Assembly where he has vowed to raise the Kashmir issue.