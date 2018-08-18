Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan Prime Minister: A look at his political journey

Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, today took oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister. The cricketer-turned-politician became the 22nd premier of the country where four military governments have ruled for almost half of its 71-year history.

Following is a timeline of Khan’s march to power:

April 25, 1996: Imran Khan establishes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party.

October 10, 2002: Khan contests 2002 general elections and elected as Member of Parliament.

November 19, 2007: Khan was imprisoned briefly for criticising the regime of former military ruler Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

May 11, 2013: Khan promises to transform Pakistan into a ‘Naya Pakistan’ – a welfare state free from corruption.

June 25, 2016: Khan announces that PTI will hold demonstrations against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the release of Panama Papers.

November 2, 2016: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi files petition for Imran Khan’s disqualification, accusing him of money-laundering, concealing assets and receiving funds from foreign sources for the PTI.

May 3, 2017: Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing the case; quizzes Khan on his Bani Gala property in Islamabad.

June 1, 2017: Jemima Goldsmith, Khan’s former spouse, tweets that she has found bank statements “to prove Imran Khan money trail/innocence in court”

December 15, 2017: Supreme Court rules in favour of Khan and Pakistan anti-graft court begins trial of Sharif, his family in the Panama Papers case pushed by Khan.

May 27, 2018: Pakistan announces general elections on July 25.

July 25, 2018: Pakistan votes for the third straight civilian government.

July, 26, 2018: Khan claims victory in the general elections amid allegations of vote rigging.

July 28, 2018: Khan’s PTI emerges as the single largest party in the National Assembly with 116 seats.

August 6, 2018: PTI nominates Khan as Pakistan’s next Prime Minister.

August 7, 2018: Election Commission allows Khan to conditionally take oath as National Assembly member.

August 13, 2018: Khan among 329 newly-elected members of Pakistan’s Parliament take oath.

August 15, 2018: Pakistan Parliament elects Khan’s party nominees as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

August 17, 2018:Khan defeats PML-N prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif.

August 18, 2018: Khan takes oath as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister.