Imran Khan receives VVIP security protocol, meant for Pakistan PM

Imran Khan has been provided VVIP security protocol, meant for the head of government, as the cricketer-turned-politician is poised to become Pakistan’s next prime minister, according to media reports today. Senior police officers said the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was given the VVIP protocol after it emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly in the July 25 elections, Dawn newspaper reported. Following the decision, security measures were mounted around Khan and his Banigala residence, the report said, a day after he promised to end the VIP culture. Senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Waqar Ahmed Chohan visited Khan’s Banigala home and met with the official in charge of his security as well as PTI leader Naeemul Haq.

The police team assessed the residence and the area around it, including the hills, officers said. They said there is no standard operating procedure for the 65-year-old prime minister in-waiting, but because Khan is likely to be the next prime minister security measures have been mounted around him, his home and places where he will go.

Concertina wire will also be fixed on the gates and walls of the house, around which the police are being deployed, especially at the front side, in three rings. An ambulance, with paramedics, and fire-tenders have also been stationed outside his home. Foot patrols have been ordered around his residence, the road leading to it and the green areas nearby, officers said.

A separate team of police personnel on motorcycles will also patrol the area. In addition, it has been suggested to establish a security observation post in the hills, at points from which Khan’s residence is visible. Islamabad Traffic Police have also been deployed on roads leading to his home to prevent congestion or blocked roads and ensure that traffic flows smoothly, they said.

There was also a security audit of the Banigala house by senior personnel, they said, to make the area secure enough for a VVIP. Further steps will be taken on recommendations made in the audit report. Khan has been provided a police escort that includes three vehicles of commandos during his movement, which will cover him from the front and rear. His security team in-charge was asked to give prior detail of his movement so security can be heightened at his destination and on the way.