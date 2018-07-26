​​​
  3. Imran Khan, ‘poisoned chalice’, ‘assassination’ and ‘incredible’ journey: Twitterati react on new Pakistan ‘captain’

Imran Khan, ‘poisoned chalice’, ‘assassination’ and ‘incredible’ journey: Twitterati react on new Pakistan ‘captain’

Imran Khan was a champion between the 22-yards of Cricket pitch. He is now the champion of Pakistan politics, set to be the new 'captain' of the country, incidentally after a 22 years of struggle!

By: | Published: July 26, 2018 1:44 PM
imran khan Supporters of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, celebrate projected unofficial results announced by television channels indicating their candidates’ success in the parliamentary elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo)

He was a champion between the 22 yards of the cricket pitch. He is now the champion of Pakistan politics, set to be the new ‘captain’ of the country, incidentally after 22 years of struggle! Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is all set to become the new prime minister of Pakistan. Latest reports say his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading on 118 of the total 272 seats in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

While only time would prove whether Khan will play just as good as the captain he was on the cricket field for Pakistan or a “puppet” of the country’s deep state, micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with varied reactions, including shock and awe, on the latest developments in Pakistan. One such comes from an unverified account of Bollywood actress Simi Garewal. “I’m deeply ambivalent about the victory. It’s a poisoned chalice! Many years ago @ImranKhanPTI told me that a pir had predicted he will become PM of Pakistan one day – and will be assassinated. Seems Imran wanted it.. despite the cost.. Its sad,” she recalls.

Khan’s ex-wife Jemima also recalled Khan’s 22-year journey. In a series of tweets, Jemima says, “22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations. I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 mo old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep” & after my gasp, “… the other way.” He roared with laughter.”

But all are not happy with Khan’s election. Many are shocked as to what will happen to Pakistan, when the deep state has apparently taken complete hold of the country, and found a legit face in Khan to forward its agenda. But then, is there something to be shocked, really? As Khan’s another ex-wife Reham remarks: “A much predicted result. Why is everyone shocked?”

Pakistani journalist Cyril Almeida bemoans the election results. “This is beyond shocking, it just really is… what are they doing to my country…”

And then there are memes, jokes and what not. Sample these:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top