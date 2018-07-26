Imran Khan, ‘poisoned chalice’, ‘assassination’ and ‘incredible’ journey: Twitterati react on new Pakistan ‘captain’

Supporters of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, celebrate projected unofficial results announced by television channels indicating their candidates’ success in the parliamentary elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (AP Photo)

He was a champion between the 22 yards of the cricket pitch. He is now the champion of Pakistan politics, set to be the new ‘captain’ of the country, incidentally after 22 years of struggle! Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is all set to become the new prime minister of Pakistan. Latest reports say his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading on 118 of the total 272 seats in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

While only time would prove whether Khan will play just as good as the captain he was on the cricket field for Pakistan or a “puppet” of the country’s deep state, micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with varied reactions, including shock and awe, on the latest developments in Pakistan. One such comes from an unverified account of Bollywood actress Simi Garewal. “I’m deeply ambivalent about the victory. It’s a poisoned chalice! Many years ago @ImranKhanPTI told me that a pir had predicted he will become PM of Pakistan one day – and will be assassinated. Seems Imran wanted it.. despite the cost.. Its sad,” she recalls.

#ImranKhan I’m deeply ambivalent about the victory. It’s a poisoned chalice! Many years ago @ImranKhanPTI told me that a pir had predicted he will become PM of Pakistan one day – and will be assassinated. Seems Imran wanted it.. despite the cost.. Its sad. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 25, 2018

Khan’s ex-wife Jemima also recalled Khan’s 22-year journey. In a series of tweets, Jemima says, “22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations. I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 mo old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep” & after my gasp, “… the other way.” He roared with laughter.”

22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018

I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 mo old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep” & after my gasp, “… the other way.” He roared with laughter — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018

But all are not happy with Khan’s election. Many are shocked as to what will happen to Pakistan, when the deep state has apparently taken complete hold of the country, and found a legit face in Khan to forward its agenda. But then, is there something to be shocked, really? As Khan’s another ex-wife Reham remarks: “A much predicted result. Why is everyone shocked?”

Pakistani journalist Cyril Almeida bemoans the election results. “This is beyond shocking, it just really is… what are they doing to my country…”

A much predicted result. Why is everyone shocked? https://t.co/IEFIwsnPye — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 25, 2018

And then there are memes, jokes and what not. Sample these:

Justin Trudeau, watch out! Your days as the dishiest world leader might be numbered. #ImranKhan is here. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) July 26, 2018

Imran Khan who can’t keep hold of a woman/marriage is on the verge of becoming the Prime Minister. If he can’t make a marriage work how do you expect him to run a country? You mugs! #PakistanElections2018 #PTI #Pakistan #ImranKhan — яєαℓιѕт נανѕтαн (@RHJOfficial) July 26, 2018

I will recomend to #Imrankhan .if he got the president seat for which he is struggling from a couple of years than .. He should not do a single work for Pakistan .. For sure if he do such than after five years of Presidency, his next house will adyalla jail.#ElectionResults 2018 — Iqra (@Iqra16507466) July 26, 2018

This is #ImranKhan fixing #ElectionResults. WATCH How a PTI van under watchful eye of the Pakistan Army carries Ballot Paper. Is this why @ArvindKejriwal too wants Ballot Paper Polls,

????????#MassiveRigging#PakistanElection2018

Vid source: @TarekFatah pic.twitter.com/aIuAGBCo6e — Raman (@being_delhite) July 26, 2018

Isn’t he ( @ImranKhanPTI ) the same person who refused to talk about kashmir issue in Delhi to save his image and fan following in india.#ImranKhan #PakistanElections2018 — Koshur. (@We_Shall_Rise) July 26, 2018

Pakistan about to get its ‘outsider’ PM #ImranKhan. When the #IKcraze goes down, let’s hope we are not left with another Trump. #PakistanElections2018 #PakistanElectionResults — Ruzayna Beegun (@RuzaynaBeegun) July 26, 2018

Pakistan ko Modi hua hai. Badhai ho!#ImranKhan — Prateek (@iprateekrai) July 26, 2018

Moving back to get PM chair, nothing wrong if it proves the certainty of Darvin’s evolution.#PakistanElections2018 #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/W488dg94hL — Mohd Faeque (@MdFaeque) July 26, 2018