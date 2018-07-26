Imran Khan may become next Pakistan PM; celebs tweet wishes – Who said what

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to claim victory soon.

Imran Khan is inching closer win another ‘world cup’ but this time not in cricket but politics. The cricketer-turned-politician is inching closer to a historic win. The PTI chief is the front-runner in the national assembly election. After Khan’s first address ahead of the final poll results, wishes from all around the world started pouring in. Big names from cricket fraternity also joined the wishing army. From his former Pakistani team-mate Waqar Younis to Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, many congratulated Khan for his achievement and wished him for a successful PM tenure.

Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk” pic.twitter.com/YCe741vW22 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 26, 2018

Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he’s special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister.. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2018

Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild ???????? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018

So finally, Imran Khan as Prime Minister? Have admired him enormously as a cricketer and as a cricket captain. Will be interesting to see how he leads a nation. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2018

It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018

You have got what it takes Skipper @ImranKhanPTI but it will take everything you have…No one can doubt your Honesty and thats what is require in our country…An honest LEADER #BehindYouSkipper — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 21, 2018

22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 26, 2018

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Khan mentioned many issues including Kashmir.