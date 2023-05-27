Imran Khan is back in the news! ‘Cocaine’ claims create furore in Pakistan, PTI to take legal action

Trouble keeps building up for Pakistan’s former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. In what has come as a shocker for many of his fans, Pakistan’s health minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday claimed that Khan’s medical report has indicated unstable mental health and excessive alcohol consumption, a report by ANI said, quoting Geo News.

Patel was talking to the reporters in Karachi about Khan’s medical report which was obtained after he got examined at the PIMS Hospital following his arrest on May 9. The minister before revealing the details of the medical report at the press conference said that it was a “public document”. He also alleged that Khan had no fracture on his leg as was claimed.

PTI furious over cocaine claims

After the minister made the details of Khan’s medical report public, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) sprung to action and said that it will take legal action against Patel, ANI report said, quoting Dawn.

PTI shared their anger on Twitter and wrote, “Shameful press conference of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to take full legal action against the Minister of Health and his assistants. Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved bringing Abdul Qadir Patel, NAB, Ministry of Health and doctors of Pims Hospital to justice. The legal team of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations. Abdul Qadir Patel’s embarrassing press conference and baseless accusations will be dealt with under other laws including defamation.”

The report further claimed that the decision to pursue legal action against Pakistan minister was taken after Khan’s approval and that the legal team has already initiated preparations.