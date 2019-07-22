Imran Khan in US: Pakistan PM meets Donald Trump at the White House

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time met Donald Trump at the White House, a crucial meeting aimed at repairing the bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to do more to fight terrorism. Khan, who was accompanied by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi among others, was greeted by Trump upon his arrival at the White House.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan is here to showcase his vision of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ and to start a new era of bilateral relations. We have come with a narrative of peace and prosperity in the region,” Qureshi tweeted soon after Khan’s meeting with Trump. During the meeting, the American leadership is likely to press Khan to take “decisive and irreversible” actions against terrorist and militant groups operating from Pakistani soil and facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.

Nawaz Sharif was the last Pakistani prime minister to visit the US on an official trip in October 2015. Trump, in addition to a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office, will host the visiting delegation over a working lunch at the White House.

The relations between Pakistan and the US have remained tense during Trump’s tenure. The US president has publicly said that Pakistan has given us “nothing but lies and deceit” and also suspended security and other assistance for backing terror groups.