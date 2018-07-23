Imran Khan gives it back to Reham: ‘Marrying her was biggest mistake of my life’

IMRAN KHAN, imran khan slams reham khan, imran khan news, imran khan statement in reham khanm reham khan imran khan relationship truth, reham khan marriage was a mistake

Imran Khan, the man seen as the frontrunner for the prime minister’s post in Pakistan, has been accused of living a bizarre personal life by his former wife Reham Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician, who led the nation to a famous world cup victory in 1992, has been in controversy more than once for his relationships. Khan had married Jemima Smith in 1995. The couple divorced after nine years of marriage in 2004. He later entered a wedlock with BBC weather presenter Reham Khan. this marriage too ended in divorce after 10 months. However, life after the divorce with Reham didn’t go as smooth as Imran would have expected.

The Pakistani politician, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), was accused of abuse by Reham. The former journalist went on to write a book that slammed the politician in a big manner. However, Imran never uttered a word about his relationship with Reham in public. Now, the prime minister hopeful of the country has spoken for the first time on the developments.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Imran said he regretted his marriage with Reham. “Normally I don’t say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest,” Imran was quoted as saying by the British media house in an online version of the interview.

Reham has been hurling accusations on Imran. The former journalist has accused Imran of cheating on her with Bushra Maneka, whom the legendary cricketer married after divorcing her. In her autobiography, Reham alleges that Imran can’t read the Quran and even believes in black magic.