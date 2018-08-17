​​​
  3. Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz Sharif to become Pakistan’s new Prime Minister

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan today defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one-sided contest to become Pakistan's next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief's nomination for the top post.

By: | Islamabad | Published: August 17, 2018 6:26 PM
Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan today defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one-sided contest to become Pakistan’s next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief’s nomination for the top post. The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting.

Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Khan will take the oath tomorrow. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

