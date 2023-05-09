Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Fomer Pak PM’s barrister claims Khan was beaten, sustained injuries

Imran Khan Arrest Outside IHC Live: Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s barrister Ali Gohar has claimed that he was beaten and has sustained injuries, as per a report by Geo news. Gohar alleged that the Rangers beat his right leg and even pepper-sprayed him.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest has created an uproar in the country, and globally over social media. The paramilitary rangers arrested Khan on Tuesday while he was at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case. The popular former cricketer is facing multiple charges which include threatening and intimidating a feamle judge and withdrawing gifts from the state’s Toshakhana. He has been facing these charges since he lost a trust vote in the National Assembly in April last year.

Imran Khan‘s arrested has raised many eyebrows considering the fact that this is a man who was a loved and popular cricketer at one point of time, and more importantly, held the position of power as Pakistan’s prime minister.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location. Stay tuned with us as we bring to you live coverage of the whole political drama as it unfolds in Pakistan.

Live Updates

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Stay tuned with us as we bring to you live coverage of the events that are currently unfolding in Pakistan after their former Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan’s arrest today.

18:53 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Khan to be presented before Anti-Graft Court on Wed – GEO TV Former Pak PM Imran Khan will be presented before the Anti-Graft Court on Wednesday, reports GEO TV. 18:43 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Orders given to deal with unlawful situation, says Pak minister As per a Reuters report, Pakistan Interior Minister has said that orders have been given to deal with Khan's supporters if they create an unlawful situation. 18:33 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Protests erupt in Pakistan Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans as they block a road as a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP Photo) 18:23 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Hearing resumes at Islamabad High Court The hearing which was disrupted after Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir trust case, has resumed at the Islamabad High Court, as per Pakistan Daily dawn. 18:08 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Pak’s Interior Minister claims arrest related to money laundering Pakistan's Interior Minister has said that the arrest is related to a property tycoon's money laundering that was 190 million pounds and was caught in UK, as per a Reuters report. The minister has claimed that Khand and his wife got huge lands from the tycoon in return for a favour to him. 17:56 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Here’s what former Pak PM said before his arrest اسلام آباد عدالتی پیشی کیلئے روانگی سے قبل چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کا خصوصی پیغام آئی ایس پی آر کی پریس ریلیز پر خصوصی ردعمل #behindyouskipper pic.twitter.com/NtrcUSrwwY — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 17:47 (IST) 9 May 2023 Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Protestors demand immediate release of former Pak PM The protesters have already gathered on the streets and are demanding Khan's release, according to a tweet by official handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Stay tuned with us as we bring to you live coverage of the events that are currently unfolding in Pakistan after their former Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan’s arrest today.